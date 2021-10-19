A Tortured Journalist Applauds a ‘Historic’ Court Decision Against Colombia.

Journalist Jineth Bedoya, who was kidnapped, raped, and tortured by paramilitaries 21 years ago, praised a regional rights court’s “historic” decision to hold the Colombian government liable for her savage assault on Tuesday.

The atrocities against Bedoya “could not have been carried out without the approval and assistance of the (Colombian) State, or at least with its tolerance,” the Inter-American Court of Human Rights found Monday.

When Bedoya, now 47, was abducted and attacked by far-right militia members in 2000, she was working for the El Espectador newspaper, researching a weapons smuggling organization.

“It’s a sentence from the past. The court’s reparations verdicts represent both public policy and jurisprudence for the entire hemisphere, not just Colombia “Bedoya told reporters in Bogota, Colombia’s capital, while holding back tears.

“And therein lies the triumph of all these years of searching for justice.”

The court is a self-governing body within the Organization of American States (OAS), and its judgements are final and irreversible.

Bedoya was kidnapped outside a Bogota prison by a paramilitary group and raped and tortured for 16 hours before being dumped on the side of the road.

She alleged the state, including a “influential” police chief, was complicit in her kidnapping because she was investigating a weapons trafficking network based out of La Modelo prison.

The paramilitaries were right-wing militias that fought left-wing guerrillas throughout Colombia’s violent 60-year struggle, and several of them have previously been imprisoned for the crimes perpetrated against Bedoya. In 2006, they were disbanded.

According to a statement made by the OAS’s judicial branch in Costa Rica, the Colombian government was guilty of “failed to investigate the threats that had been received” by Bedoya.

According to the court, Bedoya’s “rights to legal guarantees, judicial protection, and equality before the law” were infringed by the refusal to investigate.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said the decision was “completely acceptable” and that it should be utilized “to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Bedoya chastised the previous four governments for just giving her “pats on the back.”

She also chastised female government leaders, including Vice-President Martha Lucia Ramirez, for their “silence” and lack of support.

In March, the Colombian government apologized to the journalist in front of the same court, and it also ordered the government to protect the safety of Bedoya and her mother, who had both been the victims of previous threats and an uninvestigated attack.

Colombia must “punish those who are still guilty for the acts of violence,” according to the court. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.