A Torrential Rainstorm Hits Central China, Killing 21 People.

Authorities reported Friday that heavy rains in central China’s Hubei province killed at least 21 people, weeks after record floods destroyed havoc and killed hundreds in a neighboring province.

In recent months, China has been hammered by extraordinary rains, extreme weather that experts warn is becoming more prevalent as a result of global warming.

As reservoirs approach unsafe levels, severe rains in Hubei caused power outages and landslides, demolishing hundreds of homes and requiring the evacuation of over 6,000 people, according to the province’s Emergency Management Bureau.

“Heavy rains pounded townships from Wednesday to Friday, killing twenty-one people and leaving four others missing,” state broadcaster Xinhua reported Friday.

Through Yicheng, where a record 480 millimetres (about 19 inches) of rain fell on Thursday, footage showed families wading in water that had risen to almost hip level and carrying essentials in plastic bags. Bulldozers were used to transport individuals to safety.

“Water levels surged to around two to three metres yesterday. My next-door neighbor’s house was completely destroyed,” a resident of one of Suizhou’s worst-affected neighborhoods told local media.

“It hasn’t rained this much in 20 or 30 years.”

According to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management, hundreds of firefighters, as well as thousands of police and military personnel, have been rushed to the worst-affected districts.

Last weekend, heavy rains caused many landslides in the southern province of Sichuan, evacuating almost 100,000 people.

Last month, record rains dumped a year’s worth of rain on a city in three days in central China’s Henan province, killing over 300 people.

Heavy rain is expected to persist through next week, according to China’s Meteorological Administration, putting areas along the Yangtze River, including Shanghai, at risk of floods.