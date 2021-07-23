A tool to restore services has been developed by a hacked US tech firm.

A US software company that was attacked by a huge ransomware attack said it has secured a decryption tool that would allow it to access networks for the roughly 1,500 firms impacted.

After the July 2 attack, Kaseya, based in Miami, took down its servers, affecting companies ranging from pharmacies to petrol stations in at least 17 countries and forcing the majority of Sweden’s 800 Coop supermarkets to close their doors for days.

“We can confirm that Kaseya got the tool from a third party and that our teams are actively assisting clients who have been hit by the ransomware in restoring their environments,” Kaseya stated in a statement posted Thursday.

The company didn’t explain who it employed to get the decryptor or whether it had paid the hackers, who demanded $70 million in bitcoin in exchange for data seized during the attack.

The company claimed, “Kaseya is collaborating with Emsisoft to help our customer engagement efforts, and Emsisoft has proven the key is effective for unlocking victims.”

Ransomware assaults encrypt victims’ data and then demand money to restore access, making them an increasingly lucrative type of digital hostage-taking.

According to experts, this could be the largest ransomware outbreak ever.

The ransomware fraud is largely thought to have been perpetrated by Russian hackers REvil, who published confidential data of organizations whose machines they took over on their “Happy Blog” to compel them into paying a ransom.

In the face of rising internet attacks, US President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about harboring hackers and suggested that Washington could take action.

REvil went offline shortly after the warnings, prompting conjecture that their demise was the consequence of government-led intervention.

While Kaseya is relatively unknown to the general public, researchers believe it was an easy target because its software is utilized by about 40,000 firms, allowing hackers to cripple multiple enterprises with a single strike.

Because the organization provides cybersecurity and IT services to small businesses, the hackers were able to gain access to Kaseya’s clients and affiliates.