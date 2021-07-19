A Tokyo Olympics employee is accused of rapping a woman inside the stadium where the opening ceremony takes place.

According to police and local media, a 30-year-old university student who worked part-time for the Tokyo Olympics was arrested Sunday after a colleague employee accused him of raping her at the event’s main venue last week.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect, identified as Uzbek national Davronbek Rakhmatullaev, reportedly raped the victim on Friday night (TMPD).

According to a report by Kyodo News, Rakhmatullaev had entered the National Stadium as personnel to give lunches to the press before reportedly sexually assaulting the Japanese victim — who was in her 20s — at seats and one of the venue’s aisles at approximately 9 p.m.

According to authorities, they had never met before the event.

According to local media, the two became acquainted after seeing a rehearsal of the Olympics opening ceremony staged at the stadium on Friday. The woman reported the alleged assault to police on Saturday, and authorities learned of it.

According to public broadcaster NHK, Rakhmatullaev has disputed the charges and told detectives that the victim did not refuse his approaches. According to a previous report, the TMPD is investigating the situation.

Rakhmatullaev arrived in Japan in 2014 and is now on leave from a university in Aichi Prefecture, according to authorities. He was thought to have stayed at a Tokyo hotel before going to work at the stadium.

Rakhmatullaev was arrested on Sunday, the same day officials announced that two athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village had tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time.

After testing positive for the virus, South African footballers Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, as well as video analyst Mario Masha, were placed in isolation.

The games will be place primarily behind closed doors, with spectators barred from most Olympic sports as a result of mounting coronavirus cases, which caused Tokyo to declare a state of emergency.