A third person has died as a result of a tainted Moderna vaccine.

A third individual has died in Japan after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a batch that was determined to contain stainless steel contamination.

In a joint statement to This website, Moderna and its Japanese distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, said “there is no indication” the deaths were linked to the vaccine delivery and that they were cooperating with health officials in the country to examine the events.

After reports that a foreign particle had been detected in vials, Takeda announced the suspension of three vaccination lots totaling 1.63 million doses on August 26.

The discovery of stainless steel fragments in some vials in one batch, according to Moderna and Takeda, was most likely due to friction between two pieces of metal in the machinery that places stoppers on the vials.

This was reportedly caused to a misaligned production line at Moderna’s contract manufacturer, Rovi, in Spain.

The contamination drew more public attention after the Japanese Health Ministry stated in August that two men, aged 38 and 30, died just days after receiving their second Moderna injections from one of the halted lots.

According to the daily Asahi Shimbun, a 49-year-old man who was immunized for the second time with a Moderna shot on August 11 was found dead the next day.

He had gotten a second immunization dosage from a batch that had not been recalled due to particles in unused vials, according to the recall announcement last week.

Takeda and Moderna underlined on Tuesday that the metallic particles are unlikely to enhance medical risk or induce adverse effects other than those at the injection site.

“There is also no reason to believe the vaccine poses any health hazard or undue safety risk,” the statement to This website said, adding that “there is no indication that any of the deaths following administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were in any way related to administration of the vaccine.”

“This is a horrible tragedy, and we take the loss of life quite seriously. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families,” the statement read.

Last Monday, Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccination minister, revealed that over half a million doses from the batches had been distributed. This is a condensed version of the information.