A third Chinese city has been placed under Covid’s control.

On Thursday, China placed a third city under lockdown to combat Covid-19 outbreaks, with roughly six million people being told to stay at home as Beijing attempts to reach zero instances before the next Winter Olympics.

Since the virus first appeared in central China in 2019, the country has taken a zero-tolerance stance to the virus, enforcing border closures, targeted lockdowns, and stringent quarantines to prevent new outbreaks.

Despite the fact that the tough measures have kept the number of new cases significantly lower than in most other countries, the world’s most populated country is now dealing with tiny outbreaks in at least eleven provinces.

Officials in Lanzhou, which has a population of over four million people, and Ejin, in the Inner Mongolia province, were forced to close their borders this week due of the resurgence.

Authorities in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, followed suit Thursday after confirming one new case, ordering residents to stay at home and prohibiting them from leaving the far northern city except in an emergency, according to a local government statement.

According to the statement, officials in the city, which borders Russia to the north, have begun testing 1.6 million individuals and tracking close relationships of the sick person.

According to state media, bus and taxi services have been halted, and vehicles are not permitted to leave the city.

On Thursday, China recorded only 23 new domestic cases, less than half of the previous day’s total, indicating that the country’s strict disease controls are working.

According to government statements, Lanzhou, which has been under lockdown since Tuesday, has only one new case, whereas Ejin, which has a population of roughly 35,000, has added seven.

In other places, including Beijing, tens of thousands of individuals are still subjected to targeted housing compound lockdowns.

The capital, which will host the Winter Olympics in February, has also restricted access to tourist attractions and urged citizens to stay behind unless absolutely essential.