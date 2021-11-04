A third charge has been filed against a US journalist detained in Myanmar, according to his lawyer.

His lawyer told AFP on Thursday that an American journalist held by Myanmar’s junta for months has been denied bail and faces a third criminal accusation.

In May, Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was apprehended as he sought to flee the country.

He is currently on trial for allegedly promoting dissent against the military and unauthorized association, and if convicted on both charges, he faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

His lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP that at his latest hearing on Wednesday inside Yangon’s Insein prison, “he was told another charge was added” for allegedly breaking immigration legislation.

According to him, the case carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and the trial is set to begin on Friday.

“We don’t know why (the) immigration charge was added,” he said, adding that Fenster’s visa was still valid when he was detained.

The new charge comes a day after Bill Richardson, a former US diplomat and hostage negotiator, visited with junta commander Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, bringing the junta some much-needed attention.

Richardson is in the country on a “private humanitarian mission,” according to his organization, which did not say if he would seek Fenster’s release in a statement announcing the trip.

According to his center’s website, the former governor of New Mexico has negotiated “the release of hostages and American personnel in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq, and Sudan.”

“He’s in good health physically,” Than Zaw Aung said of Fenster, 37, “but he’s dissatisfied because of higher costs.”

During a conference call with American journalists in August, family members stated he contracted Covid-19 during his detention.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic government in a February 1 coup.

According to a local monitoring group, security personnel have killed over 1,200 individuals in a crackdown on opposition.

As the junta strives to tighten control over the flow of information by limiting internet access and cancelling the licenses of local media outlets, the press has also been constrained.