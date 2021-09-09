A Thai device detects the presence of the Coronavirus in armpit sweat.

According to local scientists, the armpit sweat that soaks their T-shirts during the humid monsoon season may contain modest indicators of coronavirus infection.

Thai researchers are working on a sweat-based mobile virus detector, which they recently tested on shopkeepers at a Bangkok food market.

“We discovered that patients infected with Covid-19 secrete extremely unique compounds based on the samples,” said Chadin Kulsing of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

“We exploited this discovery to create a gadget that can detect the unique odors created by certain germs in Covid-19 patients’ perspiration.

Chadin, who claims the test is 95% accurate, expects it will be adopted as a less expensive alternative to swab tests that require lab processing.

However, it is still in the early stages of development, and the research that underpins it has yet to be published or peer-reviewed.

The researchers modified a technology that is typically used to detect harmful compounds in the environment.

A cotton swab is placed under the subjects’ arms for 15 minutes before being placed in a glass vial and sterilised with UV radiation.

“The technician then uses a suction hose to pull a suitable amount of the sample and pressurizes it into the analyser to evaluate the results,” Chadin explained.

The collection of the sample takes 15 minutes, and the findings are available in 30 seconds.

Bangkok market vendors gave the sweat tests a thumbs up, saying they were much more comfortable than nasal swab testing.

“This sweat test is more convenient since it allows me to work while I wait for the results,” said a 43-year-old watermelon vendor to AFP.

“With a PCR test, I’d have to go to a testing facility, sit and wait for the results, and it’d be a waste of time.”

Thailand, which is in the midst of its third and worst Covid wave, reported 16,000 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to roughly 1.34 million since the outbreak began.