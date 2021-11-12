A teen French jogger admits to lying up a kidnapping allegation.

Prosecutors said Friday that a 17-year-old girl who claimed she was kidnapped while running in western France, prompting a frantic search by hundreds of police officers, has admitted her story was a fake.

According to Celine Maigne, the public prosecutor for the city of Laval, the adolescent, known in media reports as Lisa P., said she had “lied” about being kidnapped by two men on Monday and escaping the next day.

The girl’s parents reported her missing on Monday evening after she failed to return home from a run in the woods near her house in Saint-Brice, a small town around 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Le Mans.

Her father later discovered some of her belongings while scouring her typical running path, including a phone and earphones with blood stains, according to local radio station France Bleu.

As a result, officials dispatched 200 cops to conduct a massive search that dominated the news.

Lisa was described as “someone who never had any trouble, very polite, simple, and willing to provide a hand to anyone” by classmates, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

The next day, she was found in a kebab shop in Sable-sur-Sarthe, a town about 10 kilometers away, and reunited with her family.

She stated that two men kidnapped her and forced her into a green utility van, but that she was able to flee on foot.

According to Maigne, she has apologized for “causing a large mobilization” of searches and will now face accusations of fraudulently reporting a crime.