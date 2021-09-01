A Taliban parade displays looted US equipment.

On Wednesday, a Black Hawk chopper circled the Taliban’s spiritual heartland in southern Afghanistan, while fighters crouched below in confiscated Humvees as the Islamists exhibited their looted US military weaponry.

The Taliban’s victory lap, marking the end of US force withdrawals, comes after the group’s stunning two-week takeover, which brought an end to a smoldering 20-year conflict.

A lengthy line of green armoured military vehicles proceeded along the highway towards Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, most with white-and-black Taliban flags affixed to aerials.

At Ayno Maina, a town on the outskirts of the city, fighters manned the controls of the multi-purpose trucks, which had been used by US, NATO, and Afghan forces during the two-decade battle.

American M16 rifles were among the small weapons carried by the insurgents.

Supporters in pick-up trucks drove passed a convoy of military vehicles, some of which were armed with heavy weaponry and machine guns.

Because the Taliban lack qualified pilots, at least one Black Hawk chopper buzzed overhead, implying that someone from the old Afghan army was at the controls.

Kandahar, an ethnic Pashtun heartland, is the Taliban’s birthplace and where the hardline party ascended to power in 1996. When US-led forces entered in 2001, the Taliban had taken control of the majority of the country.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Kandahar Cricket Ground to hear speeches praising the Taliban for their successful offensive last month and mocking the US.

Elder leaders reclined in armchairs behind wooden coffee tables in the shade of the players’ dugout.

Others sat on the grass, crossed-legged, while others gathered in the terrace stands to observe.

In front of the crowds, armed fighters in camouflage fatigues stood.

“Our common enemy, who promised to deliver economic prosperity to our land, has failed to do so,” said Saqeb, a Taliban recruiter.

“They claimed to have brought a civilized system with them. Examine the airport, where all of the planes have been parked in the middle.

“The United States of America did not merely assault our young military personnel. Our media has been tainted by America. It robbed us of our culture. Our economy has been trampled.”

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s secrecy-loving supreme leader, is now living in Kandahar, the organisation announced Sunday.

He was expected to arrive on Wednesday, but he did not show up, leaving the city’s new governor to speak to the gathering.

Thousands of Taliban supporters had poured into the streets of Kandahar the day before.