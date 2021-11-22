A Tale Of Two Chiles: Polar Opposites Compete For The Presidency

After trouncing candidates from major parties in the first round on Sunday, two political outsiders with polar opposite ideas and plans will face battle in a runoff election next month to become Chile’s president.

What are their names?

Jose Antonio Kast, a lawyer and former MP on the far right, is an outspoken supporter of Chile’s former dictator Augusto Pinochet and his neoliberal economic model, which critics argue has benefited the wealthy at the expense of the poor and working classes.

Kast, who created the Republican Party in 2019, has voiced sympathies with other conservative politicians such as Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Donald Trump of the United States, and the far-right Vox party of Spain.

This is his second presidential campaign; he ran as an independent in 2017 and finished fourth with less than 8% of the vote.

Kast is a member of the Schoenstatt conservative Catholic movement and is married with nine children. He opposes gay marriage as well as abortion.

Kast is sprung from a family of German immigrants who arrived in Santiago in 1951 and built a fortune through sausage making and a restaurant business.

His economic plan calls for lower government spending, lower taxes, and fewer ministries, including the one for women’s affairs.

He wants to keep Chile’s privatized pension system, which was one of the primary complaints of protestors who took to the streets in October 2019 to criticize the country’s deep-seated social inequalities.

In a period of significant political uncertainty, Kast has promised to restore order, with many Chileans frightened of immigration and crime, as well as upset about anti-government protesters’ violence and burning.

He’s advocated creating a “trench” along the border to keep illegal immigrants out, notably those from Venezuela.

“Kast symbolizes the most obstinate element of the Chilean right, which continues to be a core of Pinochetism, authoritarianism, and xenophobia,” said Claudia Heiss, a political science professor at the University of Chile.

Mauricio Morales, a political analyst at Talca University, remarked, “Sometimes fear is a greater mobilizer than hope.”

Gabriel Boric, a socialist politician, is Chile’s youngest-ever presidential candidate aged 35, barely meeting the statutory minimum age to run.

A surge of public enthusiasm for a more progressive social system has swept over the former student activist leader.

Boric, who is running for the Approve Dignity alliance, which comprises the left-wing Frente Amplio (Broad Front) and the Communist Party, has promised to “put to death” Chile’s neoliberal economic policies, which are largely perceived as marginalizing the poor and working classes.

