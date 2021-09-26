A Swiss proposal for same-gender marriage has been put to a vote.

After opponents won a referendum challenging the government’s plans to introduce “marriage for all,” Switzerland will vote on whether to legalize same-sex marriage on Sunday.

Polls show that majority people in the Alpine nation support legalization, which would bring it in step with the rest of Western Europe.

Polling stations will be open until noon (1000 GMT), with the results due shortly thereafter.

The Marriage Yes campaign urged voters to vote on Saturday, saying, “Don’t miss the opportunity to join in this historic step towards equality.”

According to the most recent poll, 53 percent of people support legalizing same-sex marriage, while 27 percent oppose it.

Between September 1 and 9, market researchers gfs.bern polled 13,261 voters.

An earlier gfs.bern poll conducted between August 2 and 16 found a 55-20 split in support.

Members of several Christian congregations and followers of the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) – Switzerland’s largest political party – were found to be the most opposed to same-sex marriage, according to the poll.

Although homosexuality was decriminalized in Switzerland in 1942, many municipal and regional police forces kept “gay registers” until the early 1990s.

Civil partnerships for same-sex couples are already possible, with roughly 700 such relationships being formed each year.

However, this status does not confer the same privileges as marriage, such as the ability to obtain citizenship and the ability to adopt children together.

Last December, the Swiss parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex couples to marry in the country of 8.6 million people, after years of debate and discussion.

However, it was challenged under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, with opponents collecting the necessary 50,000 signatures to force a referendum.

The government and parliament have urged voters to support “marriage for all” and to end “unequal treatment” of heterosexual and LGBT couples.

If passed, the law will allow same-sex couples to marry in civil ceremonies and will provide them the same privileges as married couples.

Foreign spouses will be able to apply for citizenship in a streamlined process, and same-sex couples will be able to adopt together.

It would also offer lesbian couples access to sperm donations, which has proven to be the bill’s most contentious feature.

Opponents have strewn posters across Swiss cities condemning the commodification of children and warned that the bill will “kill the father.”

The question “Babies on Demand?” appears on one of the posters, which depicts a sobbing baby with its ear tagged like cattle.

Another, with a large zombie-like head designed to depict a deceased parent, was obliterated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.