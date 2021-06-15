A student desecrates the Quran and rants against Islam in front of his classmates, prompting police intervention.

Police are investigating two children for allegedly desecrating the Quran in front of other students in two separate incidents.

The first of the two claimed occurrences occurred on June 10 at Fulwood Academy in Preston, England. According to the high school, a boy who had been making disrespectful remarks about Islam desecrated the Quran in front of his classmates.

On June 11, a female student at the school was accused of desecrating the Islamic holy book in front of her classmates in the second occurrence. The school has not released any detailed information on the two events.

The school “immediately” suspended the two students on Friday, according to Academy Principal Dave Lancaster, and reported the occurrences to the Preston Police Department and Prevent, the UK government’s counter-terrorism program.

Lancashire Police officers paid a visit to the school on Friday morning before transporting the two accused kids to a local police station the next day to question them about the occurrences.

The police acknowledged to Lancashire Live that they are still investigating the two events, which they defined as “hate crimes.”

“Because of the significant impact this tragedy has had on the community, we are considering it as a Critical Incident.” Our investigations are still underway, and we’re working closely with the school to resolve these issues.

“Everyone in our county should be able to live their lives without fear of hate crime or harassment. Hate crime causes significant grief to its victims, and the police stated, “We are committed to investigating all hate crimes and occurrences, helping victims, and bringing criminals to justice.”

“Fulwood Academy is a place where we seek to establish a culture of respect so that every child may flourish and become somebody our community can be proud of,” Lancaster said in a statement to This website.

“However, at the end of last week, there were two different instances at the school that go against to everything we believe in.”

Lancaster stated that the schools’ “intention is not to hide or shy away from these activities, and we have the ability to do so.” This is a condensed version of the information.