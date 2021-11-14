A stray cat was badly burned by a volcano that rescuers named Magma.

Magma, the cat, was injured but survived the incident. High temperatures on the Canary Island of La Palma, where the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been spewing ash and lava since Sept. 19, largely burned off its whiskers.

The white cat is shown getting a check-up after being rescued by two local guys, Carles Rabada and David Melero, in footage published on Nov. 4 by the local animal-rights organization Leales.org. The two rescuers were given the names