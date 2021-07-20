A strange-looking baby goat with eight legs dies just minutes after birth, and photos of the event go viral.

In an unusual event in India, a young goat was born with eight legs and two hips last week.

The animal’s pictures instantly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a residence with multiple cows and goats as pets in the eastern state of West Bengal. At the house, a goat gave birth to two youngsters, one of whom was normal and the other of whom had eight legs and two hips. According to India Today, the unusual-looking goat perished just minutes after delivery.

The story of the monster’s birth immediately traveled across the hamlet, and residents flocked to the residence to see the creature.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this.” The young goat died just five minutes after it was born. The mother and the other baby, on the other hand, are fine,” Saraswati Mondol, the animal’s owner, told India Today.

Mondol reported that the mother goat and the second kid are doing well.

This isn’t the first time in India that animals have given birth to children who have odd physical traits.

In the Indian state of Gujarat, a young goat with a human-like face was born in April.

Images and videos of the mutant goat with bizarre facial traits began to circulate on social media at the moment. The goat had four legs and two ears, but the rest of its body was human-like in appearance. It possessed human-like features such as a human-like forehead, eyes, lips, and sections of the beard. The animal only lived for 10 minutes after being born. Before burial the goat, the locals offered it flowers as a form of reverence.

In the southern city of Chennai, a mutant goat with abnormalities was born in September 2017. Massive eyes and pouted lips were present at birth on the goat. According to media reports at the time, the goat had cyclopia, a deadly malformation caused by a failure of the forebrain and nasal area to develop.