A ‘Step’ Towards a Syria Solution, According to the UN Envoy.

Following a tour of Europe, the United States, and Arab states, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen urged for a “step-by-step” approach to finding a political solution to Syria’s war on Sunday.

Since 2019, many rounds of UN-mediated negotiations in Geneva between the government and opposition have failed to produce a new constitution.

“I believe there is now a possibility to begin to explore what I call a’step for step’ approach, in which you put steps on the table that are defined with precisions, that are verifiable, and that hopefully can start to build some trust,” he said after talks with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus.

“My message is that there is another option to begin exploring different pathways and to begin moving forward on this process,” he told journalists.

Pedersen has visited all of the major international players involved in Syria’s conflict.

Since the heavy fighting has ceased in 2020, Damascus has made progress in reducing its international isolation, particularly among Arab states.

“I believe we should now examine not only the Arab stance, but also that of the Americans, Europeans, Turks, Russians, and Iranians,” the UN envoy stated.

Since the deadly assault on anti-government protesters in 2011, the Syrian war is estimated to have killed about half a million people and displaced millions more.

It swiftly devolved into a complex struggle involving a slew of players, including Islamist organizations and foreign governments.

Throughout the civil war, the United Nations has worked to foster a political settlement.