A starving Afghan mother sells her baby for $104 so that she can feed her other eight children.

During a mounting food crisis in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, an Afghan mother had to sell one of her twin babies to sustain her 10-member family. This comes as more families are resorting to drastic means to feed their children, such as marrying off young females.

Bibi, a desperate mother, sold her child to a childless couple for $104, according to Save the Children, an international non-profit organization.

According to the article, the 40-year-old lady, who had recently given birth to a baby girl and boy, had no choice but to give up one of them in order to feed her other eight children. Mohammad, her 45-year-old husband, was supportive of her decision.

“Without anything, how could I look after them (both)?” Bibi remarked. “It was difficult for me to separate them. It was a really difficult [choice], as you may understand. Because of the baby’s poverty, it was very painful to give it up.” Due to the extended drought, Bibi’s husband and one of their kids, who worked as agricultural laborers, were forced to leave their property around seven months ago. They were forced to flee to a nearby town.

Since the Taliban took over, Mohammed has been primarily jobless. Even if he does, a full day’s salary is insufficient to cover his family’s costs for two days. Hamdast, the couple’s 12-year-old son, works at a local market pushing carts with people’s personal things.

“We need support because we are hungry and destitute,” Mohammad explained. “In Afghanistan, there are no job options.” We have a family. We are in desperate need of bread and oil, both of which we lack. It’s also beneficial to have firewood on hand. In the previous two or three months, I haven’t been able to afford meat. For the youngsters, we just have bread, which is not always available.” According to the Save the Children estimate, 14 million children are anticipated to be hungry this winter, and by mid-2022, more than 97 percent of the population will be poor. By the end of the year, an estimated 3.2 million children under the age of five are likely to be malnourished.

Another lady, Fathima, is being pressured to sell one of her babies due to financial hardship. Her family is pressuring her to sell her 18-month-old twin daughter Ara, she claims.

"Because they were, my son and daughter sobbed all night last night."