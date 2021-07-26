A spearfisherman kills a famous endangered seal, causing outrage on the internet.

A spearfisherman killed Kostis, a famed and endangered Mediterranean monk seal, off the Greek island of Alonissos. According to the BBC, Greek authorities are currently on the lookout for the individual guilty for the seal’s death.

MOM, an environmental advocacy group, announced Kostis’ death on its website and Facebook page on Saturday. According to MOm, the seal was “executed at close range with a spear gun” as a “mascot” for the island of Alonissos.

“This news was received with great sadness and offended not only the people of MOm (who cared for Kostis during his recuperation for several months), but also all the sensitized residents and visitors of Alonnisos who had the good fortune to admire ‘Kostis’ from close by,” the group said.

Kostis was given his name after a fisherman who rescued him after a storm in 2018. For the rescue, Mom looked after Kostis before returning him to the National Marine Park of Alonissos and the Northern Sporades, Greece’s first park with legally protected animals. The creature, who was said to adore people, was frequently photographed in the harbor of Alonissos Island.

Mediterranean monk seals are critically endangered, with only 700 individuals left, according to experts. As a result, the assassination of Kostis drew widespread condemnation.

MOm announced its intention to sue the killer in a Facebook post, calling on local authorities to bring the individual guilty for the “immoral” crime to justice. They also asked residents to contact the police if they had any information.

Many readers also seized the opportunity to express their grief and indignation over Kostis’ death.

One Facebook commenter stated, “This hurts my heart.” “Poor wonderful creature,” says the narrator. When I was on the island last year, I had the opportunity to see several of the seals up close. It’s especially tragic because it happened so close to Kostis, demonstrating how nice and trusting he was.”

“DO SOMETHING!” says the narrator. A simple lawsuit is insufficient, according to another commenter. “Do not become enamored with simple solutions. React! If you have the resources, put them to good use! Make it known to everyone, including the worldwide press.”

“Unbelievable! One person said, “This is disgusting.” “I’m hoping you find the poachers, and I’m sure you will. This is a condensed version of the information.