A smartphone explodes in a man’s hand, causing a house fire.

A terrifying occurrence using a nearly-new smartphone engulfed a man’s home in flames.

According to the Daily Record, Andrew Granger of Glasgow, Scotland, purchased his Samsung Galaxy A02 last month.

Granger, though, reported feeling his new device burning up in his hand after only three weeks of use.

He then threw the hot Samsung into his living room floor, where it burst with a loud “boom.” The shattered smartphone quickly erupted in flames.

The 35-year-old cyber security worker told the Daily Record, “I was entering through my front door and it just went bang, like an explosion.”

“The entire rear of it burst, as did the battery,” he added.

Granger reportedly placed the phone toward the front window of his residence in response to the explosion and fetched some water to put out the flames. That decision, however, proved to be ill-advised: the fire quickly spread to his curtains, resulting in a full-fledged house fire.

“The curtains caught fire as I carried it over to the window, which was definitely my fault. He stated, “I had to get the fire department out to put it out.”

According to the Daily Record, the “terrified” Granger used a neighbor’s phone to summon the fire department.

Granger is now safe, but the tragedy has caused permanent damage to his property. He answered, “You can see the mark on my carpet where I dropped it.” “It was terrifying; the dog was terrified, and all of my smoke detectors were going off.”

“This phone is a total hoot. He went on to say that he tried to return the malfunctioning phone to the store where he bought it, but it was completely ruined. They, on the other hand, refused to take it, despite the fact that it had been flooded as a result of Granger putting out the fire. He said, “I was utterly shocked; I’ve never seen customer service like it in my life.”

This isn’t the first time that news of Samsung smartphone batteries exploding has made the front pages. The Galaxy Note 7 was heavily criticized in 2016 for its proclivity to suddenly combust. A product recall was issued due to concerns with the gadget, which caused the batteries to explode and catch fire during charging.

