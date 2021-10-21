A Single Rhino Is Charged With Preventing the Extinction of an Entire Subspecies

According to Reuters, Najin, one of the world’s last two northern white rhinos, is being retired from a breeding program designed to save the species from extinction. Fatu, her daughter, is now the program’s single egg donor and the subspecies’ last hope for survival.

Sudan, the only male northern white rhino, died in a Kenyan reserve in 2018.

When Sudan died, the northern white rhino’s sole hope of survival was in vitro fertilization (IVF) utilizing frozen semen samples from other males gathered before they died, as well as eggs from Najin and Fatu. Embryos created using that procedure would be transferred into Kenyan rhinos of a different species. According to Reuters, neither Najin nor Fatu “can carry a calf to term.”

BioRescue, a science cooperation led by experts from Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, has been working hard to collect egg cells from the mother-daughter duo.

BioRescue, on the other hand, revealed in a public statement on Thursday that it has decided to stop using Najin as an egg donor.

The researchers managed to harvest a few eggs from Najin throughout the years, but none of them were viable, according to the statement. A recent ultrasound found benign tumors in her cervix and uterus, as well as a “large cystic formation 25 cm in diameter in her left ovary,” according to her doctor. “This is why we came to the conclusion that Najin’s most valuable job is to be an ambassador for her species’ conservation and to ensure that she can pass on her social knowledge and behavior to offspring in the near future,” BioRescue stated in a statement.

The decision to retire Najin was difficult because she represented half of the subspecies. Fatu, on the other hand, may be able to preserve the northern white rhino from extinction, according to biologists.

“We’ve had a lot of success with Fatu,” David Ndeereh, the Wildlife Research and Training Institute’s acting deputy director for research, told Reuters. “We’ve got 12 pure northern white rhino embryos thus far.”

He went on to say, “We are quite optimistic that the initiative will succeed.”

