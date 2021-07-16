A shortage of COVID vaccines in Thailand has prompted the country to restrict shot exports.

According to the Associated Press, Thai health officials said Wednesday that due to a scarcity of vaccinations needed to inoculate the local population, the country will limit the quantity of domestically created AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines exports.

The highly contagious Delta form has prompted a surge in new cases and deaths, putting a strain on hospital systems and threatening economic repercussions. Thailand’s king’s company, Siam BioScience, was supposed to furnish 10 million dosages each month but has admitted it can only make 5 million to 6 million.

Countries that were supposed to receive the vaccine from Siam BioScience have stated that they were told they wouldn’t get it on time, leading to speculation that the plant is having difficulties making vaccinations.

Export restrictions will be an issue for Southeast Asian countries that have signed contracts to purchase Thai-made vaccines, while some may be able to get supply elsewhere.

The National Vaccine Institute’s director, Dr. Nakorn Premsri, said the institute’s vaccine committee agreed in principle to issue an order temporarily banning exports, but he didn’t elaborate. The order would be issued after it was designated as a national security subject.

Despite having no prior expertise in vaccine manufacturing, AstraZeneca granted Siam BioScience a license to serve as a regional production base for eight additional nations.

AstraZeneca is required to donate at least one-third of its monthly production at the Thai facility to the Thai government, according to Nakorn.

Thailand barely started a mass vaccination program in early June, and opponents accuse Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-government ocha’s of failing to acquire appropriate and timely vaccine supply. Its original plan would have allowed only roughly half of the 69 million people to be vaccinated this year, with the majority of them taking place in the second part of the year.

Thailand has given out 13.23 million vaccination doses so far. At least one dose has been given to 9.88 million people, or 14.3% of the country’s 69 million people.

By the end of the year, the government hopes to have distributed 100 million doses, enough to vaccinate 50 million individuals, or just over 70% of the population.

Thailand has been in talks with other producers to compensate.