A shopper is perplexed by a mysterious Zara item that doesn’t seem to fit anywhere.

A consumer has turned to the internet to discover out what a mystery Zara item is because it doesn’t seem to fit anywhere.

The business is known for its models posing in strange poses, but now one woman has brought to our attention another oddity via social media.

Yasmin Taylor’s TikTok account, @yasmin logan, shared a video of the oddly shaped item.

Yasmin, who is reported to be from Jersey in the United Kingdom, commented, “Zara, I need to know wtf this is.”

It depicts a little purse with two strings on either side in the same multi-colored pattern as her clothing, which she received with it.

She starts by wearing the matching accessory on her head like a party hat, then wraps it around her face like a face mask, and eventually ties it to her front, creating a one-sided bikini.

However, none of the solutions work because the pouch doesn’t fit anywhere on her body.

“Is there anyone out there who knows what this is?” She wrote the captions for the video, which you can see here.

@yasmin logan

More than eight million people saw her video, and they came up with some crazy ideas.

“Guys, it’s plainly a purse for your hamster,” GW2MT says.

Nicky.

“Looks like a coin purse,” says the bikini.

Gertrude4711 wrote, “It’s for when you go to the store for just one egg, you can carry it home safely in this.”

“It’s a bag to take around your life savings,” Heather joked.

“That’s where I keep my patience,” @uastoriess added.

“Men’s G-string?” pondered Armada.

“I’m very sure that’s a muzzle for your dog,” Ilysass concluded.

“It’s to wrap around your bun (hair) like an artful swimmer’s hairstyle,” Jodie says.

Taylor announced she’d finally found a use for it in a follow-up video a few days later.

