A shallow earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan Province, killing two people and injuring dozens more.

A shallow earthquake struck southern China in the early hours of Thursday, killing two people and injuring dozens more, according to official media. The earthquake triggered the second-highest level of emergency reaction by rescuers in Sichuan province.

The US Geological Survey estimated the quake’s magnitude to be 5.4, but the China Earthquake Networks Centre put it at 6.0. Both estimate it to be at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

It impacted Luxian county, about 120 kilometers southwest of Chongqing, a vast megacity with a population of over 30 million people, and its surrounding area.

According to Luxian authorities, the earthquake resulted in “two deaths, three critical injuries, and 50 minor injuries, with 22 houses in the county collapsing.”

Hundreds of homes have been damaged, and communications in some areas of the county have been affected.

The fatality toll was confirmed by China Global Television Network (CGTN), while other media outlets released photographs of structures with massive fissures created by the quake.

The Xinhua news agency reported that Luzhou City has dispatched emergency personnel to the region, but gave no other details.

In a preliminary assessment, the USGS stated that “significant damage is expected and the tragedy is potentially widespread.”

In 2008, a massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan province, killing or missing 87,000 people.

Thousands of children were killed when badly constructed school buildings collapsed, but the government refused to reveal an exact figure as the subject became politicized.