A section of Solomon’s ‘torn down’ Temple wall has been discovered intact.

After a missing portion of the original temple wall was discovered during a Jerusalem dig, archaeologists are challenging the Old Testament story of King Solomon’s Temple destruction. The discovery contradicts the Hebrew Bible’s claim that the Babylonians entirely destroyed the wall.

The edifice, also known as the First Temple, was constructed during Solomon’s reign in 957 B.C.

A part of the fortification has been discovered in the City of David National Park, supervised by Filip Vukosavovic, director of the Ancient Jerusalem Research Center, casting doubt on the biblical story that it was torn down on all sides.

According to the Second Book of Kings, chapter 25, verse 10, “the entire Chaldean [Babylonian] troop that was with the chief of the guard tore down the walls of Jerusalem on every side.”

The newly discovered part of the city wall connects two previously discovered portions, implying that the entire eastern wall was breached and overrun rather than demolished by the invading Babylonians.

Archaeologists working with Vukosavovic were able to recreate the city wall that safeguarded the city until its destruction, which is commemorated on Tisha B’Av, the Jewish yearly fast day. The dates for this year’s celebration were July 17–18.

Researchers discovered a near-continuous 200-meter wall on the City of David’s eastern slope after connecting portions discovered by British archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon in the 1960s and Israeli archaeologist Yigal Shiloh in the 1970s. It’s unclear whether those defenses were constructed prior to an Assyrian siege in 701 B.C.

The new section of the wall, according to Vukosavovic, is roughly 16 feet thick and up to 9 feet tall.

“With the current exposure of the portion that nearly physically joins the two [prior sections], it is evident that there is a wall that runs for hundreds of meters,” said excavation co-director Joe Uziel of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

“We’ve practically brought the debate to a close,” Uziel said, “although archaeologists love to argue.” “It appears that we have the run of the First Temple fortification,” he added.

During the rule of Judah’s kings, the wall saved the city from multiple attacks, according to Uziel’s colleague Ortal Chalaf, until the Babylonians took the city in 587 B.C.

Other archaeologists have discovered ruins during digs in recent decades. This is a condensed version of the information.