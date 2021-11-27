A Search To Identify 27 Dead Bodies From A Morgue To A Migrant Camp

Who were the 27 persons who perished this week while attempting to cross the English Channel in the deadliest migrant tragedy in history?

Activists committed to ensuring a dignified burial have undertaken a meticulous operation in northern France to determine their names and nationalities, as well as to assist far-flung family.

On Friday afternoon, Jan Kakar, the head of a Paris-based Afghan organisation, walks into the Lille morgue with his phone in his hand.

The catastrophe off the coast of Calais has been two days, and the bodies are awaiting autopsies in the city.

On his smartphone, Kakar scrolls through a slew of photos and messages.

Eight Afghan families claim to have had a son, sibling, or relative on the inflatable boat that went down under mysterious circumstances.

Kakar examines a photograph of one, attempting to determine whether the beaming young man with raven black hair and an orange T-shirt died aboard the ship.

Those who sent the texts are still holding out hope that it was a mistake and that it wasn’t their loved one. If it was, they’ll have to determine whether to bury the body in France or return it to Afghanistan.

Kakar is a man of few illusions.

He told AFP that they have brothers or relatives in the Calais camps who have already acknowledged they were on it.

Access to the bodies, however, is not permitted.

“It’ll take at least a week, maybe two,” says Samad Akrach, who leads Tahara, an organization that pays for and cares for migrant burials.

Unidentified bodies are housed in a makeshift vault. The remains are deposited in an ossuary or cremated if no family member makes a claim within five years.

“That’s something we don’t want to happen,” says Akrach. “Everyone, in our opinion, deserves to be buried with dignity.” “We do a thorough investigation.” The 27 bodies’ nationalities and names have yet to be formally confirmed.

After taking over the investigation into the disaster on Thursday night, the Paris prosecutor’s office was unable to answer to AFP’s demands for an update.

Asylum seekers near the coast said AFP they were Iraqi Kurds, Iranians, and Afghans who had lately spent time with the deceased.

Members of local groups, activists, and volunteers visit migrant camps after someone dies trying to reach English shores in the hope of a better life, sifting through whatever evidence they may discover of the lost lives.

Since 2017, when they established "to give back an identity" to refugees, they have been known as the "death group."