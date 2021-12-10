A search is underway to identify the 54 people killed in a truck accident on a migrant route in Mexico.

Mexican police worked on identifying 54 individuals murdered when a speeding truck carrying migrants overturned in Chiapas, a significant transit hub for those trying to reach the United States, on Friday.

After Thursday’s tragedy, which involved poor individuals traveling through Mexico in search of a better life in the United States, bodies draped in white sheets lined the roadside, and travelers bleeding or with shattered bones cried out in pain.

Thousands of people try the perilous voyage every year, many of them seeking to flee violence and poverty in their native countries, notably in Central America.

Officials stated 95 of the dead and injured were from Guatemala, with the rest from Honduras, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

When the truck slammed a wall near a police checkpoint and overturned, it was unknown how many individuals were inside. Officials stated more than 100 people were hurt, the most of whom were men.

“The crying was unbearable to hear. I was merely considering assisting, “Sabina Lopez, an 18-year-old who lives near the accident scene, told AFP.

Officials claimed the motorist, who fled the scene, appeared to be speeding when he lost control on the highway between Chiapa de Corzo and Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital.

The National Institute of Migration stated that it was working to identify the deceased, pay for funerals, and assist with body repatriation. Survivors will be permitted to remain in Mexico, according to the statement.

As rescue personnel, ambulances, and police officers swarmed over the area, AFP spotted rows of dead covered in white blankets along the roadway.

Lopez, who lives in the nearby El Refugio area, told AFP that she witnessed a man pleading with his injured partner.

She recalls him telling her, “Don’t go to sleep, don’t close your eyes.” “Keep in mind what you said to your mum! Please bear with me.” Isaias Diaz, another homeowner who came 15 minutes after the accident, reported a horrifying scene with “a lot of people lying around, some of them already dead.” Diaz stated that he witnessed “There were five or six youngsters who were clearly harmed. People with shattered legs, ribs, heads, neck slashes, and everything else.” “The weeping, the agony, the despair. It was a dreadful atmosphere, to say the least “he stated

Human traffickers working along the border from Guatemala into Mexico, where they subsequently travel north to the US border, most commonly transport unauthorized migrants hidden in trucks.

