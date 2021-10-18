A Sailing Ship in Portugal is seized with 5.2 tons of cocaine.

Two Spaniards and a Peruvian were arrested after a 5.2-tonne haul of cocaine was discovered on a Spanish-registered sailing ship, according to Portuguese authorities.

Federal police director Luis Neves said it was “the biggest drugs haul in Portugal in 15 years” as he displayed 183 bales of the substance at a navy facility outside of Lisbon.

He told reporters, “This is a significant setback for those who wish to flood Europe with cocaine.”

Investigators pounced on the ship as part of the “White Tide” operation, which was carried out in collaboration with Spanish authorities and with backing from the United States and the United Kingdom.

The three guys detained on Saturday are suspected of being part of a vast criminal organization importing cocaine from Latin America into Europe.

According to Spanish authorities, one of the suspects is a drug trafficker who has been wanted by investigators since March.

According to Spain’s narcotics police head Antonio Martinez Duarte, cooperation between the two countries “allows us to send a clear message that it will not be simple to smuggle in Spain and Portugal.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Belgium announced that they had busted a ring accused of smuggling 15 tonnes of cocaine into the nation, detaining 27 people in operations around the country.

Another person was apprehended in Spain, and police in Belgium confiscated drugs, guns, and high-end goods during raids.

Spanish authorities reported on Friday that they had intercepted a sailing ship carrying 2.5 tonnes of cocaine off the coast of Portugal’s Azores archipelago, arresting two people on board and three more in the Malaga region.