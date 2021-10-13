A Russian doctor warns that an epidemic that killed 200 million people in the 14th century could resurface.

Climate change and global warming, according to one of Russia’s finest doctors, could bring back the bubonic plague, which killed 200 million people in the 14th century.

“With global warming and climate change, as well as other anthropogenic effects on the ecosystem, the borders of plague hotspots have been shifting. We are aware that the number of cases of plague around the world is increasing. One of the risks on today’s agenda is this “According to DNA India, Dr. Anna Popova stated.

She went on to say that keeping the virus from spreading to humans required a prompt reaction to flea epidemics. In the 14th century, the epidemic, commonly known as the Black Death, killed 200 million people, wiping out 60 percent of Europe’s population.

In recent years, the epidemic has spread to several countries, including Russia, the United States, and China. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had asked the government to address the climate catastrophe in order to halt the disease’s spread.

UNICEF issued a warning in August about a resurgence of the Bubonic plague in Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The most concerning aspect of this situation is that plague has been recorded in locations where there had been no instances in over 15 years, as well as many more cases in areas where there had been few or none previously. Because children are particularly susceptible to plague risk factors, there are serious implications for them “UNICEF’s Social Sciences Analytics Cell (CASS) Field Supervisor, Izzy Scott Moncrieff, said.

What is the Bubonic Plague, and how does it spread?

It’s a bacterial infection caused by a flea that lives on wild rodents and bites them. The disease can kill a person in less than 24 hours if not treated promptly. Human-to-human transmission of the disease is uncommon; most cases are spread by animals.

SymptomsAcute febrile disease is the most common symptom of the plague, and it is accompanied by additional symptoms such as a quick onset of fever, chills, body discomfort, weakness, and nausea.