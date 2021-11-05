A Russian diplomat was discovered dead outside the German embassy, according to reports.

According to a report released by German media on Friday, a Russian ambassador was found deceased by Moscow’s embassy in Berlin last month.

According to Der Spiegel, a 35-year-old man’s body was discovered by law authorities at 7.20 a.m. on October 19.

The individual is thought to have died after falling from an upper story of the embassy complex on Behrenstrasse in Berlin’s Mitte district.

Since the summer of 2019, the guy had been accredited as the second embassy secretary in Berlin, according to Der Spiegel. He was an undercover officer of the Russian secret service, the FSB, according to German security officials.

The body has been transferred to Russia, according to the Russian news agency RIA.

According to Der Spiegel, the Russian embassy stated that there had been a “tragic accident” but declined to elaborate for “ethical grounds.”

