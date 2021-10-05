A Russian crew is preparing to launch into space to film the first film in space.

In an attempt to beat the United States to the first movie in orbit, Russia plans to launch an actress and a film director into space on Tuesday.

The Russian team will defeat a Hollywood initiative suggested earlier this year by Tom Cruise of “Mission Impossible” fame, NASA, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX if they succeed.

Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, will take out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan at 0855 GMT.

They’ll go to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for a 12-day journey to film scenes for “The Challenge,” with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov leading the way.

According to Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, the film’s plot, which has been kept mostly under wraps along with its funding, centres around a female surgeon who is dispatched to the International Space Station to save an astronaut.

Director Shipenko, dressed in a flight suit, described the film as “an experiment” during an online news conference on Monday.

He said, “Somethings will work out, and others will not.”

Aboard October 17, Shipenko and Peresild will return to Earth in a capsule with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has spent the previous six months on the International Space Station.

The launch comes at a challenging time for Russia’s space industry, which is competing for government funding as the Kremlin prioritizes military spending.

In compared to the Soviet era, when Russia launched the first satellite Sputnik and sent the first man into space, Yuri Gagarin, Russia has failed to innovate.

Its space program has been beset by setbacks, including corruption scandals and botched launches, and continues to rely on Soviet-designed technologies.

Russia is also losing momentum in the global space race, where it faces fierce competition from the US and China, both of whom have their own space ambitions.

After SpaceX successfully delivered humans to the International Space Station last year, essentially eliminating Russia’s monopoly on space flight, Roscosmos also suffered a blow.

The space film, on the other hand, is a matter of public relations and a campaign to “distract” Russians from Roscosmos’ “problems,” according to political expert Konstantin Kalachev.

“This is designed to encourage Russians and demonstrate our coolness,” Kalachev told AFP. “However, I believe the Russian space industry has lost all interest.”

In an effort to boost its image and diversify its earnings, Russia announced this year that it will restart its space tourism program.