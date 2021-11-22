A Russian admiral has claimed that a NATO submarine was to blame for the 2000 Kursk explosion.

The 2000 Kursk submarine explosion, according to a retired Russian admiral, was caused by a collision with a NATO submarine, contradicting the official verdict that the explosion was caused by a malfunctioning torpedo.

After two explosions, the Kursk sank on August 12, 2000. The majority of the 118 crew members were killed quickly, but 23 were able to flee to a back compartment and wait for assistance. The Russian navy, on the other hand, delayed hours before commencing the search, refusing to accept Western assistance. They took a week to accept outside assistance, by which time it was too late to save anyone.

According to the Associated Press, Retired Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, who was in charge of Russia’s Northern Fleet at the time of the explosion, bore the brunt of the blame for the disaster’s sluggish response.

The Kursk sank during naval operations, according to Popov, who told RIA Novosti that a NATO submarine that was shadowing it at a close distance unintentionally crashed into it.

This isn’t the first time Popov has claimed anything like this. He didn’t name the submarine and said that he didn’t have any proof to back up his claims. An official investigation concluded shortly after the explosion that the reason was an explosive propellant that escaped from a malfunctioning torpedo.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, declined to comment on Popov’s claim, pointing to the initial investigation’s conclusion.

Popov had previously claimed that the two collided, but this time he was more forthright and specific.

According to Russian media accounts, two US submarines and a British submarine were sighted near a Russian military exercise in the Barents Sea when the Kursk disaster occurred.

As the submarine plummeted to the seafloor, only 350 feet (108 meters) below the surface, 23 men were able to retreat to a back compartment and wait for aid.

The befuddled Russian fleet command rebuffed offers of aid from the West, instead dispatching Russian mini-submarines to make failed attempts to latch onto the submarine's escape hatch. After a week, Russia finally summoned Norwegian divers, who opened the hatch in just hours, but it was already too late.