A riot panel in the US Capitol has voted to charge Trump ally Steve Bannon with criminal contempt.

On Tuesday, lawmakers investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol agreed overwhelmingly to press criminal contempt charges against a key ally of US President Donald Trump who refused to testify.

On Thursday last week, former White House adviser Steve Bannon ignored a subpoena to appear before a bipartisan congressional select committee on January 6.

The right-wing political adviser told the committee that he would withhold evidence and materials until Trump’s claim of “executive privilege,” which permits presidents to keep certain communications with advisers private, was settled.

The nine-member committee, however, decided that Bannon’s position was not a legal justification for defying the order, and unanimously adopted a report outlining the case against him.

Representative Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair and one of only two Republican members, stated Tuesday during the vote, “Mr Bannon has no legal authority to ignore the committee’s valid subpoena.”

Experts believe Trump’s claims that he has the authority to prevent Bannon from testifying to investigators are unfounded, because the presidential “executive privilege” exemption does not apply to previous White House occupants.

Furthermore, at the time the subpoena was issued, Bannon was not even employed by the government.

The move clears the way for the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, to vote to transfer the 67-year-old former White House chief strategist to the Justice Department for investigation.

“Mr. Bannon will either cooperate with our investigation or suffer the consequences,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson on Tuesday.

“If you are contemplating of going down the path that Mr Bannon has gone down, you are on notice that this is what you will face,” Thompson said, warning potential witnesses against dodging future subpoenas.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Tuesday that the motion to hold Bannon in contempt will be voted on by the entire chamber on Thursday.

In a statement, Hoyer stated, “We must get to the bottom of the January 6 attack.” “To testify, (Bannon) owes it to his country.” Bannon may face up to a year in prison if convicted, although a fine is more likely.

The select committee is in charge of looking into the violent mob of Trump supporters who trashed the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, killing five people.

Hundreds of legislators and workers were forced to flee the region when Congress was in session to verify the November 2020 presidential election.

Trump had incited the riots with his angry speech earlier that day, which falsely claimed.