A report claims that the UK’s slow response to COVID resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths.

According to a parliamentary report released Tuesday, the British government’s tardy response to COVID resulted in “one of the most significant public health failures” that resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths.

The lack of lockdown precautions during the early phases of the epidemic, as well as unenforced contact tracking mechanisms, contributed to the failure to protect its citizens. According to the research, the lack of government response stemmed principally from a faulty assumption that the general public would refuse to comply with COVID measures if they were implemented.

“The United Kingdom, like many other European and North American countries, made a serious early error in adopting this fatalistic approach and not considering a more emphatic and rigorous approach to stopping the spread of the virus, as many East and Southeast Asian countries have done,” the 147-page inquiry concluded.

According to the Associated Press, the report is based on the testimony of more than 50 witnesses, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former government insider Dominic Cummings, as well as other government policy, health, and science consultants.

According to the report, top authorities met in January 2020 to discuss COVID measures, but lockdown measures were not implemented until mid-March. According to the research, the “gradual and incremental strategy to adding non-pharmaceutical therapies” resulted in “many thousands of deaths that may have been averted.”

COVID-19 has killed approximately 138 thousand people in the United Kingdom thus far.

The study stated, “There was a desire to prevent a lockdown because of the enormous harm it would inflict to the economy, normal health services, and society.” “Without other methods like strict case isolation, a significant test-and-trace operation, and strong border controls, a full lockdown was unavoidable and should have happened sooner.” Despite this, the government received plaudits for their vaccine response. According to the Our World in Data study, about 80% of persons aged 12 and up are now completely vaccinated in the United Kingdom.

The report stated, “Millions of lives will be saved as a result of the worldwide vaccine campaign in which the United Kingdom has played a leadership role.”