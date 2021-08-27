A Refugee Swimmer Aims For A Paralympic Medal For The First Time.

On Friday, Abbas Karimi, an Afghanistan-born swimmer, set his eyes on becoming the first refugee team member to win a Paralympic medal, almost a decade after fleeing his nation in search of a better life.

Karimi qualified for the men’s S5 50m butterfly final and later expressed his “thoughts and prayers” for the Afghan people following the Taliban takeover.

The swimmer is one of six athletes competing in Tokyo for the Refugee Paralympic Team, having escaped Afghanistan’s turmoil at the age of 16 and finally settling in the United States.

With a time of 36.36 seconds in his heat, he qualified for Friday’s final, and declared his sights were now firmly set on Paralympic gold.

“If I don’t go for a medal, all of my preparation and hard work will be for naught,” the 24-year-old, who was born without arms, said.

“We constantly train with a goal in mind, and that is the gold. “I’m aiming for the gold.”

Afghanistan’s squad will not compete in Tokyo after the country’s Paralympic body declared it was “unable to compete” following the Taliban’s re-accession to power.

The team, which consisted of only two taekwondo competitors, was evacuated from Afghanistan, but officials have refused to explain where they ended up.

Karimi stated that he was focused on his performance, but that he was thinking about the people of his old motherland.

“The people of Afghanistan are in my thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“I am representing the refugees and the 80 million individuals who have been displaced around the world, as well as the entire planet.”

Karimi began swimming at the age of 13 and quickly fell in love with the sport after conquering his fears.

With the support of his brother, he decided to quit Afghanistan three years later, and went to Iran before beginning on a perilous journey across the mountains into Turkey.

He was granted permission to relocate in the United States after four years there, and he won a silver medal in the 2017 World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico.

After carrying the flag at the opening ceremony with teammate Alia Issa, he is now striving for Paralympic triumph as part of the refugee squad.

He explained, “It means everything to me since I’m a refugee.”

“Representing the refugee Paralympic team and millions of displaced individuals around the world makes a lot of sense. “All we want to do is offer the world hope.”

In addition, Karimi is swimming in the S5 50m backstroke. Brief News from Washington Newsday.