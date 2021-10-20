‘A Really Horrible Experience’ when a plane dumps human waste on a man while flying over his yard.

After human feces was thrown from an aircraft in the United Kingdom, a man and his garden were “splattered in a really nasty fashion.”

The incident occurred in the town of Windsor in southeast England in mid-July. Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, is approximately eight miles away.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, local councillor Karen Davies told the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead’s aviation forum that she was “horrified” to learn of the occurrence and was investigating it.

“I know there are a lot of incidences with frozen sewage from planes every year,” Davies said. “But this wasn’t frozen, and his whole garden was splattered in a really terrible way.”

“He was out in the garden at the time,” she recalled, “so it was a really horrific, horrible experience.”

The man’s “whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him” were all “covered,” according to Davies.

The man’s identity has not been revealed.

“Hopefully that will never happen to any of our residents again,” she added.

Aircraft sewage is stored in tanks and is normally disposed of after the plane has landed. At high altitude, the contents freeze.

The occurrence was a “one in a billion possibility,” according to John Bowden, an Eton & Castle councillor who was also present at the aviation forum’s virtual meeting on October 14.

He speculated that the sewage may have leaked out as a liquid rather than a frozen block due to the warm weather in July.

The airline’s name has not been revealed, but Davies stated that it is “located a long way away from here.”

She went on to say that the enraged local had phoned the airline, who had initially denied that its plane was involved. However, after the individual identified the aircraft using a route monitoring program, the airline later acknowledged that the incident had occurred.

The resident, according to Davies, had elected not to file an insurance claim.

“We used to have difficulties with blue ice [frozen human waste and blue disinfectant]on arrivals, but that was because those toilets used to leak,” Geoff Paxton, a Whitfield parish councillor who has worked at airports for four decades, told the aviation conference.

He said that such instances were now extremely rare, but “it’s possible that something got out of the vent.” This is a condensed version of the information.