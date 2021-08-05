A real-life ‘Eco Mermaid’ sets a world record for the longest monofin swim.

A swimmer, model, and entrepreneur from Estonia recently accomplished a spectacular achievement while resembling a mermaid.

Merle Liivand elected to spend her 30th birthday swimming off the shore of Miami Beach, Florida, according to a Guinness World Records news release issued on Wednesday. The swim was notable in that Liivand did not use her arms to propel herself forward, instead relying solely on her legs and feet, which were bound in a mermaid-like tail fin known as a monofin. Liivan achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest monofin swim with his nine-hour and nineteen-minute journey.

Swimming with monofins, as well as the broader category of finswimming (which includes the usage of bifins and other variations), is a highly competitive sport and training exercise. “The basic monofin design is a pair of foot pockets coupled to a single blade,” according to DeeperBlue.com. Monofins are frequently used by “competitive swimmers, or those wanting to improve their technique” in order to “boost their speed through the water,” according to Swim England.

Liivand, dubbed a “eco mermaid” by Guinness, is said to be hoping that her world-record-breaking swim will raise awareness about the risks of marine pollution.

“We watched videos of seals, dolphins, whales, sharks, and turtles becoming entangled in fishing nets or garbage. She added, “They can’t use their fins or flip around and be happy creatures because they can’t use their fins or flip around.” Liivand seeks to mimic the experience of marine creatures entangled in plastic garbage in her long-distance open-water monofin swims—as Guinness points out, most aquatic species have “no limbs [and]only one tailfin.”

Guinness claimed that Liivand did not wear any plastic throughout her world-record-breaking swim, bolstering her message of sustainability.

Liivand’s most recent swim, in April 2021, was his third attempt at achieving the world record for the longest monofin swim. In Redondo Beach, California, she initially set the record by swimming 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) with a monofin in 2019. The next year, she completed a 20.6 km (12.8 mile) trek in Miami.

Monofin swimmers, according to Liivand, have a unique set of problems compared to their traditional counterparts, particularly because monofin swimming does not allow for the use of fins.