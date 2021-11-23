A rare Einstein manuscript is expected to sell for millions of dollars.

On Tuesday, Albert Einstein’s handwritten notes for the theory of relativity will be auctioned in Paris for millions of euros.

“Without a doubt, this is the most valuable Einstein document ever to come to auction,” said Christie’s, which is presenting the auction on behalf of Aguttes.

The document includes preparatory work for Einstein’s signature achievement, the general theory of relativity, which he published in 1915.

Christie’s anticipates a price range of two to three million euros ($2.3 million to 3.4 million).

Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso, handwrote the 54-page manuscript in Zurich, Switzerland, between 1913 and 1914.

The manuscript was saved for posterity thanks to Besso, according to Christie’s.

According to Christie’s, this was “nearly a miracle” because the German-born genius himself would not have kept what he thought to be a simple functioning paper.

The article now provides “a fascinating glimpse into the thought of the twentieth century’s greatest scientist,” according to the press release.

It explores his general relativity theory, which builds on his 1905 special relativity theory, which was embodied in the famous equation E=mc2.

Einstein, one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time, died in 1955 at the age of 76.

By proposing new methods of looking at the movement of objects in space and time, his theories of relativity revolutionized his field.

According to Christie’s, Besso and Einstein “attacked one of the difficulties that had troubled the scientific community for decades: the oddity of the planet Mercury’s orbit” in 1913.

It also stated that the initial version contained “a certain number of undiscovered flaws.”

When Einstein noticed them, he let the paper fall, and Besso took it away.

“Einstein’s scientific documents from this period, and before to 1919 in general, are extraordinarily rare,” Christie’s stated.

“It is an extraordinary testimony to Einstein’s work because it is one of just two working manuscripts chronicling the genesis of the theory of general relativity that we know about.”

Einstein made significant contributions to quantum mechanics theory and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.

His caustic witticisms, as well as his signature untamed hair, moustache, and bushy eyebrows, made him a pop cultural legend.