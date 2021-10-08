A quake rattles southern Pakistan, killing 20 people.

An earthquake rocked southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 100 more. Roofs and walls of mud brick homes collapsed on families as they slept.

As the 5.9 magnitude quake rattled at least six cities and towns in Balochistan province, a one-year-old boy was among the dead, killed when a beam dropped on top of him in the darkness.

The remote mountainous district of Harnai was the hardest hit, with landslides blocking some routes and delaying rescue efforts.

Following the damage to pylons, authorities are dealing with phone and electrical outages.

“We have received reports that the earthquake has killed 20 people,” said Balochistan’s home minister, Mir Zia ullah Langau, adding that 100 people have been injured.

“Hundreds of mud houses have been wrecked,” says the report.

Suhail Anwar Hashmi, the chief government official in Harnai district, told AFP that a mother and six children were among the 20 people killed, with approximately 200 people injured.

“When I recovered consciousness, I pulled out two of my sons, but the youngest had already died,” Rafiullah, a farmer from Harnai area, told AFP.

Army helicopters assisted in the evacuation of injured people from rural locations to Quetta, Pakistan’s largest city.

The death toll could grow, according to Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Around two hours after the first tremor, the neighborhood was jolted again.

“Our rescue teams have cleared 50% of the highways leading to Harnai, and the remaining roads will be cleared in the next two to three hours,” said Balochistan’s home minister Langau, emphasizing the hardship on rescue services.

The quake knocked out power in the area, forcing health workers to operate without lights until daybreak in the district’s under-equipped government hospital.

“We were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights” before daylight, according to Zahoor Tarin, a senior administrator at Harnai hospital.

“The majority of the injured had broken limbs. After receiving first assistance, dozens of victims were sent back “he stated

Ambulances were dispatched to Quetta for the most urgent cases.

A rescue team has been ordered to examine rumors that 15 coal miners are trapped in a mine on the outskirts of Harnai, according to Hashmi, the district’s top government official.

Miners in Pakistan frequently labor at night because the weather is cooler.

