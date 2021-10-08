A quake rattles southern Pakistan, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds more.

A weak earthquake struck southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, killing over 20 people and injuring more than 200, according to government officials.

After the 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Balochistan region, many of the victims died when roofs and walls fell, requiring health staff to treat the injured with flashlights due to a power outage.

The hardest-hit area was the remote alpine city of Harnai, where rescuers were hampered by a lack of paved roads, electricity, and cell phone coverage.

“We have received reports that 20 people have died as a result of the earthquake,” said Balochistan’s home minister, Mir Zia ullah Langau.

A mother and six children were among the 20 persons killed, according to Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official. “More than 200 people have been injured,” he added.

“We’ll be sending helicopters to the area shortly to assist with the rescue operation and to remove injured people,” Hashmi said.

The head of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Naseer Nasar, cautioned that the death toll could grow.

The tremor knocked out power in the area, forcing health workers to operate without lights until daybreak in a poorly equipped government hospital.

“With the help of torches and mobile lamps, we were functioning without electricity before sunrise,” Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital, told AFP.

“The majority of the injured had broken limbs. “At least 40 people were received with critical injuries,” he claimed, adding that “dozens of people were sent back after first aid.” “..

“In the hospital, we’ve declared an emergency and are treating them medically.”

Individuals were assisting in the transport of the injured to hospitals.

The quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and struck about 3 a.m. at a depth of around 20 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (12 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Pakistan lies on the tectonic plate border where the Indian and Eurasian plates collide, rendering it vulnerable to earthquakes.

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan and Afghanistan in October 2015, killing almost 400 people and impeding relief efforts due to the rough terrain.

On October 8, 2005, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing about 73,000 people and displacing nearly 3.5 million people, mostly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.