A quake in Peru has injured 12 people and left almost 2,400 people homeless.

Authorities announced Monday that a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru, injuring 12 people and destroying 117 homes, leaving more than 2,400 people without a home.

The quake, which struck in the early hours of Sunday and spread shockwaves throughout the region, also destroyed five churches, a clinic, and 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles) of roads.

Nearly half of the country was shaken, including coastal and Andean regions, as well as Lima, the capital. It also wreaked havoc in Ecuador’s neighboring country.

The epicenter occurred 98 kilometers east of Santa Maria de Nieva, a small Peruvian hamlet in the Peruvian Amazon, a sparsely populated area inhabited by indigenous people, many of whom live in wood and mud dwellings that collapsed.

In the Amazon’s La Jalca area, a 14-meter (45-foot) tower of a colonial-era church collapsed.

Roads were shut off by rocks exposed by the tremor, and widespread power shortages were reported.

“We’ve all taken to the streets; we’re really afraid,” Lucia, a listener from the northern town of Chota, told RPP radio.

“All my solidarity with the people of Amazonas in the face of the strong earthquake,” Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tweeted Monday from the epicenter of the disaster.

“You are not alone, brothers,” says the narrator.

The president said that “people are waiting to be rescued” in distant jungle villages, promising that the government will give food and tents.

Castillo stated that he had requested “urgent actions” from the relevant ministries.

The tremor was felt with less strength in Lima, more than 1,000 kilometers south of the epicenter, but it persisted long enough for some individuals to seek shelter on the street outside.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake had shaken the Peruvian capital, which has a population of 10 million people, just hours before.

US monitors did not issue a tsunami warning.

Every year, Peru is hit by at least 400 earthquakes that can be felt.

It’s part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone of high seismic activity that runs the length of the American continent’s west coast.

On August 15, 2007, a massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Peru’s central coast, killing around 500 people.