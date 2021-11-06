A quadruple amputee from France will swim across the world’s highest lake.

To raise awareness of environmental degradation, a paralympian quadruple amputee, an Olympic silver medallist, and a “eco-adventurer” will attempt to swim 122 kilometers across the world’s highest navigable lake.

Theo Curin, 21, Malia Metella, 39, and Matthieu Witvoet, 27, were in La Paz on Friday finalizing their plans to swim across Lake Titicaca on the Bolivian-Peruvian border.

“One of the reasons is that I wanted to take on a challenge that has never been done before,” said Curin, a Rio 2016 Paralympian who had part of both arms and legs amputated after suffering meningitis at the age of six.

The trio will swim from Copacabana on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca to Puno on the Peruvian side of the world’s highest navigable freshwater, some 3,800 meters above sea level, starting on Wednesday.

They’ve been training for the task for 13 months at Lac de Matemale in the Pyrenees, and they expect it will take them 10 days to accomplish.

Aside from the enormous distance to go and the high altitude, which will make the task more difficult, the swimmers will have to contend with the cold: the water temperature is just 10 degrees Celsius.

They’ll take turns swimming an estimated 12 kilometers per day while the other two stay warm and fed in a boat following behind.

Metella, a silver winner in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said, “Theo invited me (to join him) and he has wonderful values.”

“Swimming in freshwater, in a lake, in a river, is something I’ve never done before, especially in extreme cold, and I’m curious to experience how it feels.”

In addition to overcoming a personal hurdle, the adventurers hope to raise awareness about pollution in the lake, which is holy to the indigenous Aymara and Quechua people who dwell on its shores.

“The lesson we aim to teach,” Witvoet, an eco-adventurer, says, “is that we can change things so that this lake becomes clean again.”