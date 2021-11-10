A quadruple amputee from France has begun an attempt to cross the world’s highest lake.

Paralympian quadruple amputee Theo Curin began his 122-kilometer (75-mile) swim across the world’s highest navigable lake on Wednesday to raise environmental awareness.

Curin and his two friends, Olympic medalist Malia Metella, 39, and Matthieu Witvoet, 27, set off at 8:15 a.m. from Copacabana, 3,800 meters above sea level, on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca.

“It’s quite emotional,” said the 21-year-old, who had half of both arms and legs amputated after suffering meningitis when he was six years old.

When they arrive in Puno, Peru, the French trio, who will take turns swimming while the other two rest and keep warm on a boat made from recycled materials cruising alongside, hope to complete the task in ten days.

To avoid making any trash, they will drink filtered water from the lake and store their meals in reusable bags.

They were blessed by a local Amauta (wise person from the Aymara indigenous group), who showered them with white petals and offered an offering to Cota Mama (mother water) to protect them before they started.

Curin is a two-time world silver medallist who placed fourth in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Metella earned silver in the 50-meter freestyle at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, whereas Witvoet defines himself as an eco-adventurer.

For the first few kilometers, a dozen top-level Bolivian swimmers swam alongside them.