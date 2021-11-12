A prominent Cambodian Union leader has been released from prison.

After a court shortened his sentence, an outspoken Cambodian union leader who had been imprisoned for comments concerning the country’s border was released on Friday.

Last year, Rong Chhun, the leader of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, was detained and imprisoned after accusing the government of “irregularities” in the demarcation of the country’s eastern border with Vietnam.

Activists claimed he was targeted as part of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s assault on opposition voices at the time.

“My arrest and conviction is an attempt to stifle my voice,” Rong Chhun, who rejects the charges against him, told AFP as he walked out of jail on Friday evening.

In July, Rong Chhun was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison in August 2020.

According to his lawyer, Sam Sokong, an appeal court reduced his prison sentence to time already spent on Friday, with the remainder of his sentence postponed for three years.

He also stated that four other activists who were imprisoned as a result of the protests calling for his release will be released.

Rong Chhun was received by a mob of fans outside Prey Sar Prison on Friday evening, wearing a headband decorated with the Cambodian flag.

He promised to keep up his activism.

“I will continue my work because Cambodia is in jeopardy,” he told AFP, adding that his detention was “a message to intimidate people, professors, intellectuals, and young people not to speak the truth against the regime.”

Rong Chhun was imprisoned for remarks about a recently agreed-upon borderline between Cambodia and Vietnam, which the activist said encroached on certain peasants’ agriculture.

The territorial dispute has sparked debate for years, fueled by strong anti-Vietnamese sentiment in Cambodia.

Hun Sen is accused by opposition activists of giving territory to Hanoi in order to incite nationalist sentiment against him.

Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

Critics claim he has curtailed democratic liberties and stifled resistance through the judiciary.