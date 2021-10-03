A probe into the Catholic Church in France has unearthed 3,000 paedophiles.

Since 1950, 3,000 paedophiles have operated within the French Catholic Church, according to the leader of an independent panel probing the problem, who spoke to AFP only days before the report’s release.

According to Jean-Marc Sauve, the commission’s research discovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the church, which he described as “a minimal estimate.”

After two and a half years of investigation based on church, judicial, and police records, as well as interviews with witnesses, the commission’s report is set to be released on Tuesday.

According to Sauve, a top French state worker, the 2,500-page report attempted to estimate both the number of criminals and the number of victims.

It also looked into the Church’s “mechanisms, particularly institutional and cultural ones” that permitted paedophiles to remain, and would make 45 recommendations.

The Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF) and the national congregations conference (CORREF) established the independent commission in 2018 in reaction to a series of crises that rocked the Church in France and around the world.

It was also formed after Pope Francis signed legislation requiring people who have knowledge of sex abuse in the Catholic Church to report it to their superiors.

Its mandate was to investigate complaints of child sex abuse by clergy dating back to the 1950s. It was made up of 22 legal professionals, doctors, historians, sociologists, and theologians.

When it first started working, it requested witness testimony and set up a phone hotline, and in the months that followed, it received hundreds of communications.

The report will be delivered to the CEF and the CORREF, and it will be publicized during a news conference on Tuesday, which will be attended by representatives from victims’ organizations.

Philippe Portier, a sociologist who served on the commission, said, “It’s not going to be easy on anyone.”

“It will have the effect of a bomb,” said Olivier Savignac of the Parler et Revivre victims’ organization.

During a meeting with parishioners from his diocese, Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the CEF, expressed concern that the report would disclose “large and terrifying figures.”

Prior to weekend masses, Church officials sent a message to priests and parishes warning that the report’s release would be “a difficult and serious time,” requiring “an attitude of truth and compassion.”

In November, Sauve claimed that the handling of suspected paedophile cases had “frequently been wrong in the past.”

He described the possibility of some institutions as “very severe.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.