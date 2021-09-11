A pro-Al Qaeda publication commemorates 9/11 by calling for more air attacks.

On Saturday, a pro-Al Qaeda publication advocated for more plane attacks as the world mourned the 11th anniversary of 9/11.

Al-Qaeda, the group responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, still aims to threaten America, according to Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group. SITE keeps tabs on terrorist organizations and their operations.

“A pro-AQ publication published today calls for further aerial attacks: On Saturday, she said on Twitter, ‘Are we not permitted to repeat it?’

“As the AQ [Al-Qaeda] community continues to flood channels and hype up Zawahiri’s speech, their incitements remind one that AQ is still focused on harming America,” Katz continued. Al-Qaeda was led by the late Ayman al-Zawahiri, and footage of him speaking featured in a video disseminated on the 9/11 anniversary.

Katz was referring to Wolves of Manhattan, a pro-Al-Qaeda publication connected with the terrorist group Jaysh al-Malahim. The group is part of the Guardians of the Religion, a larger terrorist organization founded in Syria and backed by Al-Qaeda.

The SITE Intelligence Group was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received by the time of publication.

This isn’t the first time that journals sympathetic to Al-Qaeda have expressed a desire to attack the United States. In July, ABC reported that the English-language journal Inspire, which is aimed at extremists and is renowned for promoting acts of terrorism, called on lone wolf terrorists and one-person jihadists to strike the United States.

Following the recent U.S. troop departure that concluded America’s longest conflict, a Trump administration official warned of an Al-Qaeda revival now that the Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan.

According to an Associated Press article last month, Chris Costa, the senior director for counterterrorism for former President Donald Trump, said, “I think Al-Qaeda has an opportunity, and they’re going to take advantage of that opportunity.” “This is a rallying point. This is a condensed version of the information.