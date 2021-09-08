A prison fire in Indonesia has claimed the lives of 41 people.

According to an official, a fire ripped through an Indonesian prison on Java island on Wednesday, killing 41 prisoners and wounding scores more.

The fire at the Tangerang Penitentiary, just outside Jakarta, started in the early hours of the morning, while most of the convicts were sleeping.

At around 3:00 a.m. (2000 GMT Tuesday), rescue workers were able to put out the fire, which was primarily contained in one block that held prisoners imprisoned on drug charges, and evacuate the victims.

At a news conference, Jakarta police commander Fadil Imran said, “Forty-one convicts perished, eight were seriously hurt, and 72 others got minor injuries.”

Prisoners with minor wounds were treated at a health clinic, while victims with critical injuries were transferred to Tangerang’s general hospitals for treatment.

The source of the fire is still being investigated, although authorities believe it was caused by an electrical issue.

“I investigated the scene, and based on preliminary observations, it appears that (the fire) was caused by a short circuit,” Imran added.