A printed white dress worn by a wedding guest has sparked a debate about fashion etiquette.

When it comes to weddings, there’s pretty much only one rule: don’t wear white unless you’re the bride.

Most people have heard a story of a vengeful mother-in-law or a vain guest attempting to take the bride’s spotlight by wearing that hue.

Disagreements have erupted over champagne and white hues, but a controversy over a patterned gown has erupted after an unhappy guest claimed her dress choice made her a victim of “bridezilla.”

“AITA [am I the a**hole]for wearing a PRINTED white dress to a wedding?” the woman inquired on Reddit, under the handle Amazing-Time-4044.

She said she wore a white dress with a floral design to the wedding of her “mom’s family friend’s oldest daughter” in an undisclosed location. Despite the fact that it was decorated with multicolored flowers, she believes the bride was offended that her gown had any white in it at all.

“For the wedding, I wore a floral multicolored dress with a white background,” says the message, which was posted to the forum website on Monday. Because of the floral print that covers the vast majority of the dress’s surface area, I honestly thought it was fine.

“The wedding and reception went well, but the next day I received several angry calls from the bride, who began b******* about how I f****** upstaged her with my so-called white gown. It wasn’t a white dress, as I previously stated.

“It would be more accurately described as a colorful garment with a white background, which isn’t even the first thing that someone would notice. The majority of the individuals at the ceremony and reception with me said nothing about my outfit being unsuitable, but Mrs Bridezilla claims it wrecked her wedding.”

a tense debate

She asked Redditors if the bride’s decision was made in “bad judgment” or if she had overreacted, igniting a heated debate. The guest posted a link to a dress from Dressbarn that was “quite close” to hers, showcasing a frock with barely any white background visible among the flora and wildlife.

SaraRainmaker, who commented on the post, said: “NTA [not the a**hole]—If the dress you showed is very close to the one you wore, then. This is a condensed version of the information.