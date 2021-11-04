A presidential candidate in Bulgaria has launched an attack on an LGBTQ community center.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday that a right-wing presidential contender in Bulgaria was seized and indicted following a weekend attack on an LGBTQ community center in Sofia.

Boyan Rasate was arrested and held for 72 hours on charges of hooliganism and intentional infliction of bodily harm. The allegations were filed when his legal immunity as a presidential candidate was revoked 10 days before election day, according to a statement from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the offenses committed “stand out” because of their “extreme audacity” and “disregard for the state’s democratic principles.

Rasate invaded Rainbow Hub’s headquarters in the nation’s capital with a group of ten people late Saturday during a trans community gathering. The politician then proceeded to strike an employee in the face and overturn stalls and tables, according to the Bilitis Foundation, which runs the center.

According to Radio Free Europe, activist Gloria Filipova alleged Rasate hit her in the face. He was also believed to be carrying a knife, according to her.

Rasate, 50, has refused to give a statement and has not accepted guilt, according to authorities.

On Monday, the ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain issued statements condemning the “senseless attack.” They expressed their support for the LGBTQ community by using hashtags such as #LoveIsLove, #NoHate, and #Pride.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe, urged Bulgarian authorities to conduct a “rapid investigation and prosecution of the culprits.”

In a Tweet, she added, “The attack against Sofia’s LGBTI RainbowHub is another disturbing example of rising threats against NGOs working for #equalrights for the LGBTI community.”

Rasate faces up to five years in prison if convicted of disturbing public order at Sofia’s inaugural LGBT march in 2008, according to Reuters.