A pregnant woman awakens from a seven-week COVID coma to discover she has given birth.

In the United Kingdom, a pregnant woman who had been in a COVID coma for seven weeks awoke to discover she had given birth to a baby girl.

Laura Ward, from Manchester, England, was sedated for an emergency c-section at 31 weeks of pregnancy when her condition deteriorated after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Ward gave birth to a baby girl over two months before her due date on Oct. 15 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Manchester.

The 33-year-old mother, on the other hand, did not see her newborn girl, Hope, until September 30, two months after she gave birth to her. “I opened my eyes to see Hope beside me on the bed, but I couldn’t move a muscle in my body,” Ward explained. Ward took about two weeks to regain her ability to talk, and she has had to relearn all of her fundamental daily activities since then, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“It was aggravating not just because I couldn’t speak, but also because I couldn’t write anything down because I couldn’t move my arms or hands. I had to relearn how to feed myself, clean my teeth, and do everything a toddler learns. It was like starting over “Ward, who can now walk a short distance along the hospital corridor, said.

Unit stated her final memory before waking up was of being at the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. Ward has no recall of the events, despite the fact that she was informed she nodded to provide approval for her delivery. Her baby girl had to spend two weeks in the hospital’s newborn unit, but she is now healthy and fit, according to ITV News.

Ward has no additional health issues outside gestational diabetes, however she did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine throughout her pregnancy. Ward said she would now recommend it to any pregnant lady after her ordeal. “Just get it,” she said, adding, “I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on anyone, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.”