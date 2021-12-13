A pregnant nurse was one of seven people killed when a building in Sicily collapsed.

After seven people, including a pregnant nurse, perished in a suspected gas explosion on the Italian island of Sicily, rescuers were looking for two missing persons among the ruins of fallen buildings on Monday.

On Saturday evening in the southern village of Ravanusa, a blast ripped through four residential structures, with one survivor describing it as “as if a bomb had gone off.”

Since then, some 100 rescue workers have been sifting through the rubble in a “sensitive and intricate” operation, according to firefighters.

Following the discovery of four bodies early Monday, efforts on Monday concentrated on locating the remaining two missing people.

According to accounts in the media, the victims and the missing are all connected. Selene, a 30-year-old nurse who was nine months pregnant and due to give birth in days, was among the deceased.

According to Italy’s civil protection office, the bomb destroyed four structures, including a four-story apartment building, in the town’s major residential sector, which has a population of almost 11,000 people.

Images from the scene revealed a big empty space covered in concrete rubble, timber beams, and mangled steel, with nearby structures burnt and damaged.

The body of the nurse was discovered alongside her husband, Giuseppe Carmina, and his parents. On the third floor of their building, the couple was visiting their soon-to-be grandparents.

According to media sources, one of the first patients discovered was retired high school teacher Pietro Carmina, who had recently recovered from a life-threatening bout of coronavirus.

Two people were discovered alive in the debris by sniffing dogs early on Sunday, but rescuers have not heard any further signs of life.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the source of the explosion, which they believe was most likely caused by a gas leak.

“Neighbors had told me there was a scent of gas,” claimed local resident Calogero Bonanno.

He was quoted in Italian media as stating, “I heard a terrific noise, as if a bomb had gone off or a jet had crashed into the home.”

“The window frames then blew up. We quickly ran down to the street, where there was fire and rubble everywhere “After leaving with his wife, three children, and in-laws, he stated.

“We’re lucky to be alive.”

Italgas, the natural gas distributor, stated in a statement that no reports of gas leaks had been received in the week leading up to the incident.

Italgas, the natural gas distributor, stated in a statement that no reports of gas leaks had been received in the week leading up to the incident.

In the segment of pipeline impacted by the incident and the town's distribution, no building work was underway.